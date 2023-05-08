L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 647 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.19. 293,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.