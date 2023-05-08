L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 75 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.97. 738,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.96 and its 200-day moving average is $349.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,119,302 shares of company stock valued at $31,114,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

