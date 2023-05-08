L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 8,799 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $103.48. 11,901,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,242,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.