Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Labrador Iron Mines Trading Down 15.7 %
OTCMKTS:LBRMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,974. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About Labrador Iron Mines
