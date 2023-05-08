Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Labrador Iron Mines Trading Down 15.7 %

OTCMKTS:LBRMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,974. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville.

