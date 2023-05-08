Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $66.99

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.99, but opened at $65.37. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 43,260 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

