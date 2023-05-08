Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.79

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 91971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Leonardo DRS Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS
Leonardo DRS Company Profile
Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo DRS (DRS)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.