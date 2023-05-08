Lido wstETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $3.10 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $2,115.28 or 0.07390827 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

