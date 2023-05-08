Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LSI opened at $136.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

