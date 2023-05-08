Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 215,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,360. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $444.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 37.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 124.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 684.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

