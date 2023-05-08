Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Lojas Renner Price Performance
LRENY opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
