Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

LRENY opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

