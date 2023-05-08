Loom Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.31 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $60.31 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

