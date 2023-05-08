LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232,617 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 257,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.15% of eBay worth $258,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 536,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

