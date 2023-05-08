LSV Asset Management Has $222.69 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,428,168 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of Allstate worth $222,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

ALL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 188,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

