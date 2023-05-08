LSV Asset Management Has $270.50 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,860 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $270,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 362,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.