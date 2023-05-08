LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,196,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,830 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $576,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,371. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.