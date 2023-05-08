LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,403,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,703 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.45% of Kroger worth $463,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. 356,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,888. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.