LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,744,943 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Comcast worth $418,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,912,625. The firm has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

