LSV Asset Management Sells 1,256,381 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,256,381 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.25% of International Business Machines worth $316,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.22. 532,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

