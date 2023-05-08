LSV Asset Management Sells 411,852 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 411,852 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $195,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.75. 628,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,768. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

