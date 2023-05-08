LSV Asset Management Sells 66,578 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.78% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $211,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $242.79. 36,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,780. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

