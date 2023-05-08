LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,229,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.52% of FOX worth $249,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 521,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

