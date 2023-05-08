M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 66.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $41.42 on Monday. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,893 shares of company stock worth $7,091,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in M.D.C. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

