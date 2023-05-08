M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 138 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Down 1.6 %

XYL traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 926,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,724. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

