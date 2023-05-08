M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after buying an additional 314,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 3M by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,688,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MMM traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

