M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 533,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after buying an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after buying an additional 434,015 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5,261.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 384,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1,848.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. 314,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

