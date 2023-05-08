M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $49.79. 387,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,452. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.