M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $214.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.