M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $214.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.