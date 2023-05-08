M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 1,705 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.16. 1,275,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,493. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

