M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $85.26. 3,913,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,020,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $442.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

