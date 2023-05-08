M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,902. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

