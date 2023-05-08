Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75 to $1.85 EPS.

Macerich Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 128,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

