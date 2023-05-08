Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $137.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

