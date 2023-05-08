Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

