Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,039. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 76.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.