Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE:MTW opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $544.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

