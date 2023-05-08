Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.98. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 4,755,567 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 283,044 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,169,000,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

