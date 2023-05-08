Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.98. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 4,755,567 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Marathon Digital Trading Down 8.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.