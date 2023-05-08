Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 286.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $386.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $366.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.46.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.