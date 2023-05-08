Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,733 shares of company stock worth $140,704,056 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $385.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $355.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

