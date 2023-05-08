McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $295.71. The stock had a trading volume of 525,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,099. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $298.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.36 and a 200 day moving average of $272.38. The stock has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

