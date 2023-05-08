McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

