McGinn Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,370 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 3.3% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $156.00. 656,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $228.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

