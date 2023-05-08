McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.0% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,755,134. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.82. 1,759,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.