McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.90 EPS.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $368.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.82 and its 200 day moving average is $368.07. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,297,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

