Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of MED stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

