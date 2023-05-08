Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $10.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Mercer International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MERC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 735,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $599.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mercer International by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also

