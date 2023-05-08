Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,460.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,424.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,464.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 5,372.85% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

