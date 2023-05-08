MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.12. 55,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,492,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

