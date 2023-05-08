Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.67 million, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 3,780,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 596,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 166,454 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

