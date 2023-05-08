MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price Down 5%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.18 and last traded at $84.07. Approximately 189,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 620,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.52.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

