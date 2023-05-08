MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 481,601 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

